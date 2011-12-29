Jets OC Schottenheimer not worried about job status

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Brian Schottenheimer's cell phone has been buzzing a bunch lately.
The late-night text messages from friends and family members usually come as the New York Jets' embattled offensive coordinator is still working, trying all he can to come up with a winning game plan.
"I'm like, 'I'm getting another one. Something must've come out. Something was said,' " Schottenheimer said with a smile Thursday. "You have to laugh at it some. Hey, this is a great business, but I don't get too caught up in it."
Good thing, because there's certainly a lot being said about him. Fans have flocked to sports radio shows, Twitter and message boards, demanding that Schottenheimer be fired. There's even a Facebook page -- 280 members strong and counting -- dedicated to the cause. Media members also have floated out the idea that the Jets need to make a change.
Schottenheimer is aware of the mounting criticism, but he isn't concerned about his job security.
"You get texts from your friends, 'Hey, you doing OK?' " he said. "You don't have time to worry about it. It's out of my control. I'm an excellent football coach. Have we been inconsistent this year? Absolutely. I wish I could put my finger on it and say exactly why that was."
The Jets' offense ranks 27th in the NFL, something for which Schottenheimer says he "absolutely" deserves blame. Quarterback Mark Sanchez has been inconsistent and not progressed the way many expected, the offensive line has struggled at times and the receivers haven't had many big plays down the field. The Jets even brought in Tom Moore, the former Indianapolis Colts offensive guru, as a consultant to assist Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer doesn't believe the Jets' offense needs a good performance in Sunday's regular-season finale at Miami for him to remain with the team. He received a two-year extension before the season, and Schottenheimer, in his sixth year with the Jets, hasn't received any indication either way about his future.
"I grew up in a household around a coach that took a lot of heat and got fired at 14-2," he said, referring to his father Marty's firing by the San Diego Chargers following the 2006 season. "You have no control over it, so you just roll with the punches. ... We lost the game, but Santa still came."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press