Jets need Sanchez, defense to rise to the occasion

The media loves the storylines, the quotes, and the sports hatred that exists between New York and Boston, no matter what sport it is. And that only adds to my love of the X's and O's when these two teams meet. The Jets just beat Peyton Manning to get to Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game and now have to conquer Tom Brady. But clearly, by his comments this week, none of that seems to bother Ryan. He'd try to convince you -- and even his team -- that he wants it this way.