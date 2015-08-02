Around the NFL

Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson tweaks hamstring

Published: Aug 02, 2015 at 09:01 AM

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson left practice Sunday, but it doesn't look like Jets fans should be concerned about the star's status.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Wilkerson tweaked his hamstring Sunday, adding he doesn't think the injury is very serious. The Jets are off Monday.

The 25-year-old New Jersey native was unhappy entering the 2015 season without a new contract, one the Jets have been promising across two head coaches and three general managers.

One of the top 3-4 ends in the league, Wilkerson opted not to hold out and to aid the team during their transition into Bowles' new defense. His value was raised significantly due to the recent troubles of 2013 first-round pick Sheldon Richardson.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

