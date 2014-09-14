Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson ejected for taking swings

Muhammad Wilkerson lost his cool, then lost the chance to help the New York Jetson Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Wilkerson was ejected in the third quarter after taking swings at multiple Packers players moments after a successful two-point conversion gave Green Bay a 24-21 lead. Multiple players on both sides were initially involved in the skirmish, but Sheldon Richardson and Wilkerson were each flagged for personal fouls on the play.
CBS cameras captured Wilkerson smiling broadly and waving his arms to the Lambeau Field crowd as he headed to the locker room. We don't imagine this behavior will go over well when Jets coaches study the game tape.
