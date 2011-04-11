Jets might have to attempt to keep Moss out of New England

Let's face it: there is very little that Ryan does without considering how it would help him beat the Pats. He makes no secret about his obsession with getting the upper hand over Bill Belichick. Some could argue that the Jets are, at the very least, on an equal footing with New England after their divisional round playoff victory in Foxborough last January. That gave Ryan a 3-2 head-coaching record against Belichick, whom he says he respects more than any coach in the league.