Jets miff Giants with cover-up of Super Bowl logos at stadium

Coach Rex Ryan's team stepped up the tactics hours before their New York metropolitan area showdown at MetLife Stadium by putting black curtains in front of the Giants' four Super Bowl logos outside their locker room.
"No comment," he said.
The Jets said it was simply their standard practice as those logos are covered for every one of the team's home games, regardless of opponent, because it is the players' entrance.
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, who hasn't been afraid to criticize Ryan and Jets, liked his former team's move, tweeting during the game: "Anything to get under the opponent's skin...all's fair on gameday!"
