Jets miff Giants with cover-up of Super Bowl logos at stadium

Dec 24, 2011

Yapping at the New York Giants during the week seemingly wasn't enough for the Jets.

Coach Rex Ryan's team stepped up the tactics hours before their New York metropolitan area showdown at MetLife Stadium by putting black curtains in front of the Giants' four Super Bowl logos outside their locker room.

Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes and running back Brandon Jacobs both removed the curtains, only to have a Jets official move them back in front of the logo. A security guard was put in front of the curtains to prevent further tampering.

"They just decided to cover the logos," Giants co-owner John Mara said.

When asked if the Jets might have taken the higher road, Mara smiled.

"No comment," he said.

The Jets said it was simply their standard practice as those logos are covered for every one of the team's home games, regardless of opponent, because it is the players' entrance.

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, who hasn't been afraid to criticize Ryan and Jets, liked his former team's move, tweeting during the game: "Anything to get under the opponent's skin...all's fair on gameday!"

Because it's a Jets home game, they control the displays seen in the stadium, which is co-owned by both teams. Both end zones had the Jets' logo, and the MetLife logo was lit in green.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

