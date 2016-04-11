Jets' Marshall 'can't wait' to reunite with Ryan Clady

Brandon Marshall won't truly be happy until the Jets re-sign quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the veteran wideout is thrilled about the addition of Ryan Clady.
"Man can't wait to strap it up with my brother and one of my all-time favorite teammates," Marshall wrote of the former Broncos left tackle on his Instagram account.
The Jets moved swiftly on Saturday to fill the void of retiring bookend D'Brickashaw Ferguson, shipping a fifth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for Clady and Denver's seventh-rounder.
Clady isn't Ferguson's equal, but Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan deserves credit for filling a burning roster need in swift fashion. The next challenge -- luring Fitzpatrick into the fold -- is proving to be a struggle.
The 33-year-old quarterback has been in a standoff with the Jets all offseason over money, with the sides no closer to a compromise, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Asked last week if he thought Fitzpatrick would be back in the Big Apple, Marshall replied, via Newsday: "He better be."
We still expect the Jets and Fitzpatrick to come to terms, one reason we graded New York as the second-best team in the AFC East.