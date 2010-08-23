Jets, Mangold reach agreement on new seven-year deal

All-Pro center Nick Mangold and the Jets have reached an agreement on a new, seven-year deal worth $55 million, The Star-Ledger reported Monday.
Mangold was scheduled to earn $3.3 million in the final year of his five-year rookie deal, which will be included as the first year in the new deal, the paper reported. Earlier Monday, Mangold wouldn't speak directly about his contract situation, saying he had been advised by his agents to keep quiet about the conversations.
"Anything else football, I'd love to talk," a mum Mangold said. "Otherwise, I'm not talking contract. You can fire away, but I will be stonefaced."
When asked if he felt richer, Mangold answered: "Stonefaced."
The deal is likely to approach -- if not surpass -- the one signed last year by St. Louis center Jason Brown, whose five-year contract was worth $37.5 million, including $20 million guaranteed.
"For a player to be rewarded the way he allegedly is about to, is a good thing," guard Brandon Moore said.
Ryan said he was excited by the news that the sides are close to a deal.
"It's great," Ryan said. "To be able to lock up the best center in football? Yeah, that would absolutely be a big thing for us."
Mangold, a first-round pick in 2006, showed up for minicamp and training camp despite being unhappy with the lack of progress in his contract negotiations.
"It didn't fit my personality," Mangold said of holding out. "It's not me, it's not who I am, and it's not what I do."
That attitude further endeared Mangold to several of his teammates.
"He treated it like a professional," Moore said. "He could've easily made a stink about it, did some things even here when he was here. But, you wouldn't have known. A lot of guys didn't even know it was an issue. I think that's a testament to the type of professional he is to be able to put that aside and just come to work."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.