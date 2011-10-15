Jets' Mangold, Dolphins' Thomas listed as questionable

Published: Oct 15, 2011 at 08:18 AM

New York Jets center Nick Mangold took part in a limited portion of practice for the second straight day Saturday and is expected to play in Monday night's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mangold, who is listed as questionable by the Jets, returned from a two-week absence due to a high right ankle sprain to play in last week's loss to the New England Patriots. He sat out Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. 

The Jets ruled out defensive lineman Ropati Pitoitua (knee) and defensive backs Donald Strickland (concussion) and Isaiah Trufant (hamstring). Strickland was limited in practice all
week but hoped to play, while Pitoitua and Trufant have been sidelined since being injured against the Patriots.

The Dolphins also listed rookie running back Daniel Thomas as questionable. Thomas has been limited in practice throughout the week after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury. He told The Miami Herald that barring a setback, he would play on Monday night.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll (hamstring), safety Chris Clemons (hamstring) and tight end Will Yeatman (shoulder) are also questionable for the Dolphins.

