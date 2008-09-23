Jets' Mangini anticipates Favre to play Sunday

The New York quarterback rolled his left ankle during the third quarter of the Jets' 48-29 loss at San Diego on Monday night, but coach Eric Mangini wasn't overly concerned about Favre's injury.
"Brett usually plays," Mangini said Tuesday, "and I would anticipate the same."
Favre was limping noticeably after the injury and in the locker room after the game, but has started an NFL-record 256 straight regular-season games. He is expected to start Sunday at home against Arizona.
"It's just understanding him and I think we have a good plan in place whenever guys get injured, so I feel pretty comfortable with the process," Mangini said. "And I know that if there's any way that he can play, he'll definitely play."
Mangini said Favre received some treatment on the ankle when the team arrived home early Tuesday morning, and the quarterback was scheduled for more later in the evening.
The nature of the injury wasn't immediately known, but Favre said after the game that X-rays came out OK -- meaning there was no break. The players had the day off from speaking with the media, and Favre is scheduled for his weekly news conference Wednesday morning.
Favre was lifted for Kellen Clemens before the Jets' final offensive possession, but it was more because the game was out of hand at that point.
Favre was inconsistent against the Chargers, going 30-of-42 for 271 yards and three touchdowns, but also throwing two interceptions, including one returned 52 yards for a score by defensive back Antonio Cromartie. He and some of his receivers appeared out of sync at times, something Favre has warned would take some time to perfect after playing in Green Bay's offensive system for the past 16 seasons.
"I think there's been progress each week," Mangini said. "We threw the ball quite a bit (Monday) night and there's going to be some times where when you put the ball up in volume, you're going to have turnovers. Brett's made a lot of great plays, sort of ad-lib type plays and the receivers are getting more and more used to that and I think he's getting more and more used to the receivers. As you go along and get the additional reps, that tends to naturally improve."
Mangini bemoaned a few other turnovers, including a fumble by running back Thomas Jones, that turned the momentum in the Chargers' favor.
"I thought we were moving the ball pretty effectively throughout the first half, and then we had the turnover for a touchdown," Mangini said. "That was the case in the first half, some positive drives punctuated by the turnovers. Whenever you have that happen, it's not going to have a good result."
After New York cut the deficit to 17-14 on Laveranues Coles' 3-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter, the Jets tried to catch the Chargers off guard by trying an on-side kick. After a perfectly placed bounce by kicker Jay Feely, special teams standout Wallace Wright got his hands on the ball but lost it and San Diego recovered. Five plays later, the Chargers made it a 10-point game and Mangini was roundly criticized for the call after the game.
"In that situation, I would definitely do it again if it was the same situation," Mangini said. "We didn't execute as well as we should've."
The Jets also clearly missed the presence of run-stopping nose tackle Kris Jenkins, who left in the first quarter with a back injury. San Diego finished with 107 yards on the ground and were able to convert on third down numerous times late in the game.
"There were times (Monday) night where we thought Kris could come back in," Mangini said. "It just didn't get to the point where we were ready to do that. He was close, definitely, throughout the course of the game, so I'm hoping with time and treatment, that'll move along pretty well."
Notes: Mangini said punter Ben Graham, re-signed less than a week after he was released, was in San Diego working out with former NFL punter and fellow Aussie Darren Bennett when he called him late last week. "He didn't even have to get on a flight," Mangini said. "He was already there, and I thought he did a good job." Graham dropped both of his punts inside the Chargers 20 for no returns while replacing the injured Reggie Hodges. Mangini said the Jets will carry both Graham and Hodges on the roster "for the short-term and see where we are."
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press