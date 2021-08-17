Around the NFL

Jets' Mekhi Becton: Practicing with Carl Lawson has made things 'a whole lot easier' entering Year 2

Published: Aug 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The New York Jets' pickup of defensive end Carl Lawson this offseason could do more than just improve the club's pass rush.

It might be speeding along the development of young left tackle Mekhi Becton﻿, as well.

Becton came away from a solid preseason performance against the New York Giants with an appreciation for what competing against Lawson on a daily basis in practice has done for his game.

"It was really slowed down for me not going against Carl every day," Becton said, according to the New York Daily News. "I will say it made it a whole lot easier for me going out there."

Becton, entering his second season as a 2020 first-round draft pick, started 13 games for the Jets as a rookie. A sharper Becton on the left edge of the offensive line would be ideal for rookie Zach Wilson, in whom the club invested a first-round draft pick in April. Rookie quarterbacks face enough of a learning curve without too much blindside pressure to go with it. Lawson's presence on the practice field, apparently, will help Becton do just that.

"He's helped me out a whole lot," Becton said. "After the first drive (against the Giants), I went up to him like, 'Yo I appreciate you bro. You made me a whole lot better. They have nothing on you.'"

