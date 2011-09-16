Jets list Harris, Holmes, Smith as questionable for Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker David Harris, wide receiver Santonio Holmes and safety Eric Smith are all listed as questionable with injuries for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
All three were limited in practice Friday after Harris injured a toe in the opener against Dallas, and Holmes (knee and quadriceps) and Smith (ankle) were hurt during practice this week.
Both Holmes and Smith seemed to think they would be fine for the game. Holmes said Thursday: "Nothing to be worried about."
Ryan was asked if the Jaguars shouldn't even plan to face Holmes: "That's probably a good message to send to them," Ryan quipped. "Absolutely."
