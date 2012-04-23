Jets likely to get defensive again early in draft

"He's physical, he's tough, he's very bright, he's a space player, he can make one-on-one tackles," said Joey Clinkscales, the Jets' vice president of college scouting. "He has a lot of the skillset that I think every team is looking for at the safety position. I'm not saying that he may or may not be the best fit for this team or any defense that's running a true man-to-man system, but he has the skillset to really be effective in some of the things we do, and other teams as well."