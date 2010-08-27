Jets LB Pace injures foot, reportedly will miss season opener

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 06:56 PM

Jets linebacker Calvin Pace injured his foot against the Washington Redskins and will miss the Sept. 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the *New York Post*.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Pace has "something with his foot," an injury suffered during the Jets' 16-11 preseason loss Friday night. Pace, who led the team with eight sacks last season, left the game in the third quarter.

The severity of Pace's injury wasn't immediately known after the game.

"We expect him to be out a few weeks," Ryan told the Post. "It's a big loss, but we're fortunate we have a lot of depth at that position."

Veteran Jason Taylor -- signed in the offseason as a situational pass rusher -- will step into Pace's spot in the lineup.

"I wasn't going around telling everybody I was a situation guy," Taylor said. "I want to play."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 
news

Tendencias Fantasy a saber semana 11

news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Ravens on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens on "Thursday Night Football."