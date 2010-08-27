Jets LB Pace injures foot, reportedly will miss season opener

Jets linebacker Calvin Pace injured his foot against the Washington Redskins and will miss the Sept. 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the *New York Post*.
Jets coach Rex Ryan said Pace has "something with his foot," an injury suffered during the Jets' 16-11 preseason loss Friday night. Pace, who led the team with eight sacks last season, left the game in the third quarter.
The severity of Pace's injury wasn't immediately known after the game.
"We expect him to be out a few weeks," Ryan told the Post. "It's a big loss, but we're fortunate we have a lot of depth at that position."
Veteran Jason Taylor -- signed in the offseason as a situational pass rusher -- will step into Pace's spot in the lineup.
"I wasn't going around telling everybody I was a situation guy," Taylor said. "I want to play."
