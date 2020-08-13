Around the NFL

Jets LB Jordan Jenkins 'tired of (expletive) losing'

Published: Aug 13, 2020 at 01:34 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Every new NFL season brings with it a set of expectations. Avoiding L's, obviously, sits atop that list.

The New York Jets haven't had a winning season since 2015, which happens to be the year before linebacker Jordan Jenkins joined the franchise as a third-round pick out of Georgia.

Entering his fifth season in N.Y., the 26-year-old defender, who re-upped with the team on a one-year deal earlier this offseason after a solid 2019 campaign, took a moment on Thursday to vent about where the team has been and where he hopes they'll go this fall.

"Unforeseen things happened in free agency with the pandemic outbreak, some guys not getting what they're supposed to get and all this other stuff but, you know, honestly happy to be back with the Jets," Jenkins told reporters, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "Always love G-Dub [defensive coordinator Gregg Williams] and the staff that's around here and honestly when I came here, I know that the Jets didn't have really a winning history and it really sucks that in the last four years we couldn't get it done. But me being back here, been here four going on five years, and I'm tired of (expletive) losing so, you know, now just gotta ramp (expletive) up and, you know, try and get the ball rolling."

Needless to say, those are some pretty strong words coming from a player who's led the team in sacks each of the past two seasons. In 14 games last season, Jenkins tallied a career-high eight QB takedowns -- one more than his 2018 mark -- 32 tackles, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles. New York did make a late push, winning six of their last eight, but despite the best efforts of Jenkins and defense (ranked second in run defense, 16th in pass defense), the Jets finished 7-9.

When asked how close he believes the team is to turning it around, Jenkins uttered that he hopes they are "pretty (expletive) close," according to NFL Network's Kim Jones. Jenkins' strong desire to improve was echoed by safety Marcus Maye, who said Thursday, "Nobody wants to lose...We do have the ability to put a winning season together," per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

After a slew of notable departures, opt outs and the glaring obstacles of an offseason hindered by a global pandemic, it'll be interesting to see how the club comes out on the other side. Hopefully for the sake of Jets fans -- and their passionate pass-rusher -- 2020 will bring some relief in the form of W's.

Related Content

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) runs and blocks during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills sign LT Dion Dawkins to four-year, $60 million extension 

The Buffalo Bills locked down Josh Allen's blind-side blocker. The Bills announced they've signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year contract extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $60 million with $34 million guaranteed.
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand runs down field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
news

Seahawks cut Kemah Siverand after CB caught sneaking visitor into team hotel

The Seahawks released rookie Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught attempted to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension
news

Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension

Another day, another major contract extension for the Super Bowl champions. Kansas City has agreed to terms with star tight end Travis Kelce on a four-year extension through 2025.
Cowboys announce COVID-19 protocols for fans at AT&T Stadium
news

Cowboys announce COVID-19 protocols for fans at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday revealed their plan to make their home of AT&T Stadium as safe as possible for fans in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he won't know how hip feels until first hit
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he won't know how hip feels until first hit

Tua Tagovailoa says he won't know just how healthy his hip really is until he feels the first hit. Thanks to a lack of preseason games, that first hit won't come until Week 1. 
Jets DC Gregg Williams: Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seahawks' defense
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams: Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seahawks' defense

Longtime DC Greg Williams said losing Jamal Adams won't change how the Jets' defense will function in 2020. But he believes the move to Seattle will impact how Adams plays.
George Kittle, 49ers agree to five-year, $75M extension
news

George Kittle, 49ers agree to five-year, $75M extension

The 49ers are locking up their star tight end. George Kittle and San Francisco are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million extension, Ian Rapoport and Michael Silver report.
Logan Ryan on wanting to be seen as a safety: I'm 'similar to a Tyrann Mathieu'
news

Logan Ryan on wanting to be seen as a safety: I'm 'similar to a Tyrann Mathieu'

Free-agent defensive back Logan Ryan wants to be viewed by potential suitors as a safety. More than anything, the goal is to sign in a place where his multifaceted ability can be utilized in a winning fashion.

Dolphins honoring Don Shula with jersey patch for 2020 season
news

Dolphins honoring Don Shula with jersey patch for 2020 season

The Miami Dolphins will don a piece of history on their jerseys this season. The team announced Thursday it will wear a jersey patch to honor the late Don Shula, who passed away in May at 90 years old. 
Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp
news

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp

The Falcons are considering limiting Todd Gurley's workload during training camp as the RB acclimates to his new surroundings. Coach Dan Quinn didn't announce a plan for Gurley, but hinted that special precautions could be taken for him.
Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor
news

Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

It's safe to assume Eagles fans have a vastly different opinion of Nelson Agholor than Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who cooed this week about the young receiver, who signed in Vegas this offseason.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL