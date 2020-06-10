Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley should be good to go heading into training camp.

The New York Jets' highly-paid linebacker told reporters Wednesday that he's been cleared for all activity and expects to fully participate in training camp, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Mosley underwent groin/abdominal surgery in December. In January, the linebacker expected to be ready for offseason workouts. After those have been shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he'll have even more time to prepare for training camp -- whenever teams are permitted to begin holding them -- in July.

Mosley suffered the groin injury late in Week 1 after compiling six tackles, scoring a touchdown on an interception and recovering a fumble. The Jets defense suffered without him the rest of the way. The 27-year-old attempted to return in Week 7 but looked like a shell of himself and was shut down the rest of the season, ultimately undergoing surgery.