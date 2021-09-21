Around the NFL

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on QB Zach Wilson's 4-INT day: 'I know he will bounce back'

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The latest New York Jets savior authored a depressing display in Sunday's 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Zach Wilson looked overwhelmed by Bill Belichick's defense, which is notoriously rough on rookies. The No. 2 overall pick tossed four interceptions, at least two of which were awful decisions. He completed 19-of-33 attempts for 210 yards, took four sacks, and didn't have a TD.

Despite the struggles, Jets players are firm in their belief Wilson will overcome the atrocious outing.

"I think he's going to bounce back," linebacker C.J. Mosley said Monday before correcting himself, via the NY Post. "No, I know he will bounce back."

Gang Green coach Robert Saleh said that sometimes Wilson got himself in trouble trying to make the special play instead of just taking what the defense gave him.

"It's not about being electric and making the plays, and you trust that if you stay ahead of the chains and you stay within yourself and you play the game of football and keep the team in an advantageous situation, other teams will panic, other teams will force the issue," Saleh said. "And that's where you can take advantage of your shots and your explosive plays."

The good news for the Jets is that the issues appeared to be mental decision-making errors rather than physical issues. They're correctable mistakes. Wilson has a rocket of an arm and did well to avoid several more sacks Sunday. After four INTs in the first six full possessions, Wilson settled down and played more efficiently down the stretch.

Wilson's propensity to take the shot instead of the check-down is something we also see with No. 1 overall pick ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ in Jacksonville. But, conversely, ﻿Mac Jones﻿' good start to his career is because of his willingness not to put the ball in harm's way.

For Wilson, each game is an opportunity to grow and improve.

"Nobody said it was going to click the first game, the second game," Mosley said. "But when it does click, he's going to show why he was picked second."

More than the interceptions, the 10 sacks through two games should worry Jets fans. We've seen young QBs become shell-shocked after taking a beating week after week after week. Wilson isn't there yet, but Gang Green needs to protect the franchise QB better than it's done through two games.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance had zero snaps in win over Eagles

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance played zero snaps Sunday vs. the Eagles. Kyle Shanahan offered an explanation for Lance's lack of playing time.
news

Aaron Rodgers after Packers' blowout win: Nice to 'get the trolls off our backs'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looked like their normal selves in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

Jared Goff on second-half woes vs. Packers: 'We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot'

Lions quarterback Jared Goff played well against Green Bay in the first half, helping Detroit to a 17-14 lead. But it all fell apart in the second half as the Packers prevailed 35-17 on Monday night.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones recently dedicated the rest of his career to his father, who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Jones had a night to remember.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Packers' win over Lions on Monday night

Led by stellar nights from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones, the Packers pulled away from the Lions to win Monday at a rainy Lambeau Field. 
news

Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moved into 10th place all time on the career passing yards list and passed by Denver Broncos great John Elway in the process. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones: 'It was literally nothing'

During the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, New York WR Golladay could be seen yelling in the direction of QB Daniel Jones, who was seated on the bench, but Golladay clarified it was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett he was speaking to. 
news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'reached out' to FA CB Richard Sherman

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recently contacted free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.  
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) likely to miss multiple weeks, might land on IR

The Texans have looked like a different team than advertised with ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ on the field this season. They'll now be without him for a while. The veteran QB will likely miss multiple weeks of action because of his hamstring injury and could land on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

The Brothers St. Brown: WRs Equanimeous, Amon-Ra active for Packers-Lions MNF showdown

Monday Night Football is set to be a joyous occasion for the St. Brown family, with brothers Equanimeous﻿ and rookie ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ active for the Week 2 showdown between the Packers and Lions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW