Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'Crazy move' to trade Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams trade rumors continue to linger in the quiet, dark space of the slow period we know as May and June in the NFL.

Teammate C.J. Mosley wants everyone to know those rumors are hogwash.

"To me, I wasn't too worried about that," he said, via ESPN. "That would be a crazy move."

Yes, trading a premier safety after just three seasons does sound like a crazy move. Doing so to avoid paying him would also qualify as crazy, especially for a team that has spent much of the last decade picking in the upper half of the draft's first round. The Jets need to accrue pieces like Adams, not trade him because of off-field disputes.

"First of all, he's one of the leaders on the team," Mosley said. "That's first and foremost. He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not. Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you're going to hear that voice and he'll be flying around. To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield -- in the box -- that's always exciting."

Mosley is a similarly exciting player who wasn't able to do all that much in his first season in New York because of a groin injury that limited him to just two games. The Jets brought in Mosley with the thought he'd be a complementary piece at the second level of the defense who could help fill out New York's unit at all three levels.

When healthy, a defense featuring Adams and Mosley should be an intimidating one. They just need to be healthy and participating -- not spending time off the field because of a dispute with management, which could come from taking calls on a player or not seeing eye to eye financially -- for that to become a reality.