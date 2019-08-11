Around the NFL

Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro retires; Bertolet signed

Published: Aug 11, 2019 at 02:28 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The New York Jets entered training camp and preseason with just one kicker on their roster. On Sunday morning, that kicker retired.

New York announced that Chandler Catanzaro has retired, just four months after he re-joined the club and three days after he missed two of three extra points in the Jets' preseason opener.

The Jets were quick to replace the 28-year-old placekicker. New York reportedly tried out former Chicago Bears booter Chris Blewitt and Taylor Bertolet on Saturday and signed the latter on Sunday to replace Catanzaro.

Catanzaro entered the pros out of Clemson in 2014 and spent three seasons with the Cardinals. He played 16 games with the Jets in 2017, when he hit 25 of 30 field goal attempts and all 29 of his extra point attempts. He returned to New York this offseason after spending 2018 in Carolina and Tampa Bay.

However, Cat Man was underwhelming in training camp, per Jets beat reporters, and his performance on Thursday night bore that out.

Last seen with the AAF's Salt Lake Stallion, Bertolet spent the 2018 preseason with the Jets before New York chose Jason Myers as its placekicker. Myers went on to have a stellar season, connecting on 91.7 percent on his FGs en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. New York inexplicably opted not to re-sign Myers in the offseason, letting him walk to Seattle.

The Jets instead settled on Catanzaro, who is now settling down away from football.

View this post on Instagram

What a ride. God has blessed me far more than I deserve. When I finished my career at Clemson, playing in the NFL was just a dream. After five years in the league, it’s time to move on. I can’t say I ever thought I would’ve been a kicker, but I’m thankful that kicking chose me. I thank God for my ability every day, and I’m forever grateful for all the game of football has provided. I’ve been through the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and everything in between. I’ve learned so much about myself and about life through the game of football. I have no regrets. I worked my tail off and gave my absolute best every time I stepped onto the field. What will remain, however, are the relationships I’ve built along the way. I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone for the prayers and encouragement along my journey. For my parents and my family for tirelessly supporting me and my dreams. For my wife Mieke for her unconditional love and support and reminding me what is most important in life. For all of my teammates. For the coaches who believed in me the most- you know who you are. It’s time for the next chapter of my life. The best is yet to come!

A post shared by Chandler Catanzaro (@thecatman39) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

