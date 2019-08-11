Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro retires; Bertolet signed

View this post on Instagram

What a ride. God has blessed me far more than I deserve. When I finished my career at Clemson, playing in the NFL was just a dream. After five years in the league, it’s time to move on. I can’t say I ever thought I would’ve been a kicker, but I’m thankful that kicking chose me. I thank God for my ability every day, and I’m forever grateful for all the game of football has provided. I’ve been through the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and everything in between. I’ve learned so much about myself and about life through the game of football. I have no regrets. I worked my tail off and gave my absolute best every time I stepped onto the field. What will remain, however, are the relationships I’ve built along the way. I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone for the prayers and encouragement along my journey. For my parents and my family for tirelessly supporting me and my dreams. For my wife Mieke for her unconditional love and support and reminding me what is most important in life. For all of my teammates. For the coaches who believed in me the most- you know who you are. It’s time for the next chapter of my life. The best is yet to come!