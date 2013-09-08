Jets' Kellen Winslow exacts revenge against Bucs' Greg Schiano

Published: Sep 08, 2013 at 11:23 AM

Jets tight end Kellen Winslow, who played only one game in 2012, returned with a team-high seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown for New York in its 18-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Getting back on the field wasn't Winslow's sole motivation. Getting back at Bucs coach Greg Schiano played a role.

"I had to face my old friends and view them as enemies today and that was coach Schiano's doing," Winslow said in a phone interview Sunday. "He traded me off to Seattle, who cut me for financial reasons. I had to soak up that pain. He had to know I was coming today. It felt good to give it back to him."

Winslow played for Tampa Bay from 2009 to 2011 before being traded to the Seahawks last season, Schiano's first year with the Bucs. Seattle released Winslow, and he then spent one game with the Patriots in 2012 before reaching an agreement with New England on his release.

