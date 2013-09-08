Jets' Kellen Winslow exacts revenge against Bucs' Greg Schiano

Jets tight end Kellen Winslow, who played only one game in 2012, returned with a team-high seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown for New York in its 18-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Getting back on the field wasn't Winslow's sole motivation. Getting back at Bucs coach Greg Schiano played a role.
"I had to face my old friends and view them as enemies today and that was coach Schiano's doing," Winslow said in a phone interview Sunday. "He traded me off to Seattle, who cut me for financial reasons. I had to soak up that pain. He had to know I was coming today. It felt good to give it back to him."
Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter [@wyche89](/share/page/site/nfl-com/a href=).