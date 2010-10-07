Jets' Jenkins says he's planning comeback from third ACL tear

Published: Oct 07, 2010 at 07:12 PM

NEW YORK -- Kris Jenkins isn't ready to call it a career.

The New York Jets' nose tackle announced Thursday that he will attempt another comeback, eager to play again despite sustaining a season-ending knee injury for the second consecutive year.

"Yes it is true," Jenkins wrote on his Facebook page Thursday night. "I have decided to give it one more shot."

Jenkins tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his surgically repaired left knee during the Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He had surgery to repair the latest injury last week.

Jenkins, a 10-year NFL veteran, tore the same ACL midway through last season. He also tore the ACL in his right knee in 2005 while with the Carolina Panthers.

"A couple of things," Jenkins wrote. "One, Yes I will wear knee braces; 2, I don't care who disagrees; 3, I am crazy enough to pull it off!!!!!"

The New York Times first reported Jenkins' decision on its official site.

Jenkins told the newspaper that his knee, repaired by using the patella tendon, had less damage than expected and feels stronger now than it did at the same point following the last injury.

"I'm in uncharted waters," Jenkins told the Times. "But I'm at the point where I don't care what anybody thinks."

Jenkins was hurt during the opening quarter -- the Ravens' sixth offensive play -- of the Jets' 10-9 loss when he was caught in a pileup on a tackle of fullback Le'Ron McClain.

Jenkins said in training camp that he used the time while he was rehabilitating last season to do some soul searching and rededicated himself to football after contemplating retirement.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

