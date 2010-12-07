Jets hope to rebound against Dolphins

Why you should watch
Speed rusher Cameron Wake will get to Mark Sanchez. This could be a difficult day for the Jets to run the ball. Will L.T. slow down in December? Will the Jets' late-game magic reverse?
Did you know?
Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano had four touchdowns against the Jets -- his highest total vs. any opponent. ... Wake leads the NFL with 12 sacks. ... Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards has six career touchdown catches. ... New York's Brad Smith is third in the NFL with a 27.6-yard kickoff return average.