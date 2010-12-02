Jets hope to exploit Patriots' young secondary in showdown

Notes: The Jets brought in Kris Brown this week to take a look at the free-agent kicker in case Nick Folk's struggles continue. Folk has missed five of his last 10 field-goal attempts and put in a successful extra point off an upright. Folk insists his confidence isn't shaken. "If I were in their shoes, I probably would have done something similar," he said. Ryan called Folk "an excellent kicker" but said he was concerned about the extra point and his short kickoffs.