Jets hire Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as OLBs coach

Published: Jan 28, 2017 at 11:44 AM

The Jets are going Greene.

New York has hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as its new outside linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday. This is his second coaching gig.

Greene was the OLBs coach for the Packers from 2009-13 before deciding to step away to spend more time with his family.

As a player, he spent 15 years in the league and played for four teams: Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He was a first-team All-Pro three times, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1996.

The Jets have two youthful options at outside linebacker in 2015 third-round pick Lorenzo Mauldin and 2016 third-round selection Jordan Jenkins. The young duo has just nine sacks in three combined seasons.

Todd Bowles still has four vacancies remaining on his staff, including offensive coordinator. Getting a 2016 Hall of Famer, though, is an encouraging step forward.

