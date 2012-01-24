Jets hire ex-'Fins assistant DeGuglielmo as O-line coach

Published: Jan 24, 2012 at 08:14 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they have hired Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach, replacing Bill Callahan.

DeGuglielmo joins the Jets after spending the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins as their offensive line coach. Earlier this month, the Jets hired former Dolphins coach Tony Sparanoas their offensive coordinator.

DeGuglielmo also spent five seasons with the New York Giants as an assistant offensive line coach and quality control coach, winning a Super Bowl after the 2007 season. He also coached at South Carolina.

DeGuglielmo played guard and center at Boston University. Sparano was his offensive coordinator there.

