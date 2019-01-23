Around the NFL

Jets hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 23, 2019 at 09:18 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Two weeks after the New York Jets hired Adam Gase, the head coach has secured his offensive coordinator.

New York announced on Wednesday the official hiring of former Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as the Jets OC/quarterbacks coach.

Loggains interviewed for the Dolphins head coaching position vacated by Gase and soon to be assumed by New England's Brian Flores. On Tuesday, Miami finally granted Loggains permission to speak with other teams.

Gase and Loggains have worked together in Chicago, where the former was the offensive coordinator and the latter was his QBs coach for one season in 2015. Gase took the Dolphins head coaching job in 2016, and Loggains followed him there in 2018 after Bears coach John Fox and much of his staff were terminated.

Now the two coaches are back together again, attempting to accomplish what they did with Jay Cutler (21 TD, 11 INT, 64.4 comp. pct. in 2015) and Ryan Tannehill (17 TD, 6.2 TD pct. in 2018) with Jets franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 38-year-old Loggains will be the fourth Jets offensive coordinator in as many years (Chan Gailey, John Morton, Jeremy Bates).

Loggains is Gase's second big assistant hire during his short tenure. The Jets also snagged veteran coach Gregg Williams as their next defensive coordinator.

