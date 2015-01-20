Jets hire Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator

For years, Rex Ryan could not find a coordinator that would fix the New York Jets' offense. New Jets coach Todd Bowles hopes he can avoid the same problem.
The Jets named Chan Gailey the team's new offensive coordinator. The former Bills coach compiled a 16-32 record in Buffalo but is an underrated offensive mind that did a nice job running offenses previously in Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Gailey was running the pistol offense with Tyler Thigpen years before the cool kids were trying it. In Buffalo, Gailey schemed a difficult offense to handle considering his quarterback was Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Still, it's a bit of a surprise that the 63-year-old Gailey is back in the league. In January 2014, Gailey told The Buffalo News' Tim Graham: "It would have to be a special situation for me to get back in. You never say never, but I think I'm done."
Gailey must be a big believer in Bowles. For a first-time coach like Bowles with a defensive background, the offensive coordinator hire is massive. In Gailey, Bowles found a man that started his coaching career in the NFL in 1985, before Bowles even started his NFL playing career. That means Gailey could double as an offensive strategist and an experienced head coach to bounce ideas off.
In Bowles and Chan Gailey, the Jets found two low-key personalities to steer the post-Rex era. Now they just need to find a quarterback.
