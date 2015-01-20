Around the NFL

Jets hire Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 20, 2015 at 10:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

For years, Rex Ryan could not find a coordinator that would fix the New York Jets' offense. New Jets coach Todd Bowles hopes he can avoid the same problem.

The Jets named Chan Gailey the team's new offensive coordinator. The former Bills coach compiled a 16-32 record in Buffalo but is an underrated offensive mind that did a nice job running offenses previously in Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Gailey was running the pistol offense with Tyler Thigpen years before the cool kids were trying it. In Buffalo, Gailey schemed a difficult offense to handle considering his quarterback was Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Still, it's a bit of a surprise that the 63-year-old Gailey is back in the league. In January 2014, Gailey told The Buffalo News' Tim Graham: "It would have to be a special situation for me to get back in. You never say never, but I think I'm done."

Gailey must be a big believer in Bowles. For a first-time coach like Bowles with a defensive background, the offensive coordinator hire is massive. In Gailey, Bowles found a man that started his coaching career in the NFL in 1985, before Bowles even started his NFL playing career. That means Gailey could double as an offensive strategist and an experienced head coach to bounce ideas off.

In Bowles and Chan Gailey, the Jets found two low-key personalities to steer the post-Rex era. Now they just need to find a quarterback.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes the Russell Wilson/Roger Staubach comparison and hands out the first Coach Carousel Awards. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag. The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Bills LT Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW