Jets hire Cavanaugh, DeFilippo to coach QBs, retain two assistants

Published: Feb 09, 2009 at 12:03 PM

The New York Jets announced Monday that new head coach Rex Ryan has filled four positions on his staff.

The Jets hired quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh and assistant quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and retained Ben Kotwica (assistant special teams coach) and Brian Smith (defensive quality-control coach) from former head coach Eric Mangini's staff.

Cavanaugh joins the Jets after spending the last four seasons as the University of Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Cavanaugh, who played 14 NFL seasons for four teams (New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants), also has 11 years of NFL coaching experience, serving as an offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (1999-2004) and Chicago Bears (1997-98) and as a quarterbacks coach for the 49ers (1996) and Arizona Cardinals (1994-95).

Cavanaugh will oversee the Jets' quarterbacks, including Brett Favre -- if the veteran decides to return for a 19th NFL season.

Favre is expected to make a decision on his future within the next few weeks. The Jets also have quarterbacks Kellen Clemens, Brett Ratliff and Erik Ainge on their roster.

DeFilippo was the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008 after spending two seasons as the Giants' offensive quality-control assistant.

Kotwica spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons as the Jets' defensive and special teams quality-control coach. Smith will move to defense after two seasons as the Jets' offensive quality-control coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) suffered no structural damage, should return shortly

The Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿. Tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending, 
news

Tom Brady, Pantone team up to create custom 'Brady Blue' color for QB's clothing brand

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has helped develop a custom color known as "Brady Blue" which will be implemented in his soon-to-debut signature clothing brand Brady.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio not worried about job status in Denver

The Broncos' loss to the Raiders all but ended their postseason dreams. Could another year with no playoff berth be the end for HC Vic Fangio's tenure? Fangio told reporters Monday that he is not worried about his job status.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy operating as if he'll coach out remainder of season

Bears head coach Matt Nagy's status in Chicago remains very much in doubt, but Nagy told reporters Monday that he is operating as though he will coach out the final two games of the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW