Jets hire Cavanaugh, DeFilippo to coach QBs, retain two assistants

The New York Jets announced Monday that new head coach Rex Ryan has filled four positions on his staff.
The Jets hired quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh and assistant quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and retained Ben Kotwica (assistant special teams coach) and Brian Smith (defensive quality-control coach) from former head coach Eric Mangini's staff.
Cavanaugh joins the Jets after spending the last four seasons as the University of Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Cavanaugh, who played 14 NFL seasons for four teams (New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants), also has 11 years of NFL coaching experience, serving as an offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (1999-2004) and Chicago Bears (1997-98) and as a quarterbacks coach for the 49ers (1996) and Arizona Cardinals (1994-95).
Cavanaugh will oversee the Jets' quarterbacks, including Brett Favre -- if the veteran decides to return for a 19th NFL season.
Favre is expected to make a decision on his future within the next few weeks. The Jets also have quarterbacks Kellen Clemens, Brett Ratliff and Erik Ainge on their roster.
DeFilippo was the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008 after spending two seasons as the Giants' offensive quality-control assistant.
