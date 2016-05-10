Around the NFL

Jets have 'no plans' to sign Odell Beckham's cousin

Published: May 10, 2016 at 01:52 AM

Terron Beckham's journey to the NFL has hit a snag.

The Jets opted not to sign Beckham, cousin to Giants wideout Odell Beckham, according to ESPN New York. Beckham, who re-discovered his love of football after spending time as a model and fitness professional, was not short on confidence or praise following an eye-opening pro day workout. He was not short on media attention, either, which typically doesn't bode well for players trying to make a crowded roster on a tryout basis.

"Obviously, he's quicker than I thought he was," Jets coach Todd Bowles said this week. "I didn't know what to expect with him coming in. But he's quick, he studies and he learns. I'll be interested to see what he does the next two days."

Beckham arrived at his minicamp tryout with blue hair. Perhaps it was a way to try and stand out above the fact that he had not played the game competitively since high school. Per ESPN New York, only Montana State cornerback Bryson Keeton earned a contract out of the 22 non-roster players who were in Florham Park this week.

Beckham came back to football at an interesting time. More and more teams are willing to at least take a chance on players with non-traditional backgrounds. National rugby league star Jarryd Hayne is still hanging around in San Francisco, and the Cowboys became the latest club to dip into the basketball waters for a tight end when they drafted Baylor's Rico Gathers. The list goes on and on, which is why we might not have heard the last from Beckham or his blue hair.

It is hard to teach a sub 4.5-second 40-yard dash and 30-plus bench press repetitions, after all.

