Jets' Harris finally healthy and again an IDP stud

Jacob Ford, DE, Titans: The Titans rotate defensive lineman, making them all effective. Dave Ball was mentioned in this space a few weeks back, and he has been an IDP stud the past month-plus. Ford is another Titan who deserves mention. He has shown great consistency in the second half of the season, logging a sack in each of the past two games, three in the past four games and five in the past six, in addition to two forced fumbles in that span. Ford should continue to get opportunities to take down opposing quarterbacks the next two weeks against Houston and Pittsburgh -- two teams that give up a fair share.