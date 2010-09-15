Jets go from toast of the town to ... toast

No question Joe Namath and the green and white engineered what remains the biggest win in Super Bowl history, but in 41 subsequent years, the Jets have only mustered three trips to the conference championship! It's almost as if they won the game that highlighted the AFL-NFL merger, and the devil immediately called in the loan. Now along comes Rex Ryan talking trash and Super Bowls and a weird new team culture is born. I get it -- it's time to shake things up. You got a new stadium to fill, you're tired of playing second fiddle to the Giants, so you turn the big-mouth coach loose, sign up for "Hard Knocks," let him drop all the F-bombs he wants, it is pure entertainment.