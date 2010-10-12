Jets go for fifth straight against Broncos

Brandon Lloyd leads the NFL in receiving.
The storyline
The Broncos' high-flying offense gets a dose of a blue-collar, uber-physical defense for a second straight week. Not a good matchup for them.
Why you should watch
Jets CB Darrelle Revis vs. Broncos WR Brandon Lloyd is a marquee matchup. Denver might abandon the run by the second possession (it is averaging only 2.3 yards per carry).
Did you know?
Jets QB Mark Sanchez has yet to throw an interception this season. ... New York's LaDainian Tomlinson has 20 touchdowns in 18 career games against Denver. ... Broncos QB Kyle Orton has thrown for over 300 yards in four consecutive games. ... Denver has won four of its past five against New York at Invesco Field.