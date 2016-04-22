 Skip to main content
Jets GM: We're 'not actively shopping' Mo Wilkerson

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 06:45 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

If the New York Jets plan to vault into the top 10 of next week's draft, they'll likely need to offer their juiciest bargaining chip: Muhammad Wilkerson.

Still yet to sign his $15.7 million franchise tag, the star defensive end has been the subject of trade talks for weeks while staying away from the team's offseason program.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan isn't in a rush to move on from Wilkerson, though, telling reporters Friday that the Jets are "not actively shopping" the Pro Bowler, per NJ.com's Dom Cosentino.

Maccagnan touched on Wilkerson's status amid of sea of "no comments," but longtime beat writer Rich Cimini offered that Gang Green remains "interested in moving" the end who is still rehabbing from the broken leg he suffered in Week 17. 

Maccagnan acknowledged the team could pursue "multiple" directions with Wilkerson, but rescinding his franchise tag isn't one of them, with the GM saying: "The simple answer is no. I don't view that as an option."

We'll hopefully have a conclusion to this ongoing Gotham-based drama by the end of the draft. Wilkerson is the type of player sure to draw interest, and the Jets, no matter what anyone says, will gladly listen to offers -- that much we guarantee.

