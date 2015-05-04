Jets GM shakes up player personnel department

In what has become a grisly post-draft tradition for new general managers, Maccagnan let go of a majority of his scouts on Monday as well as Brendan Prophett, the team's talented director of pro personnel, the team confirmed in an email Monday.
The New York Post first reported the changes.
"I appreciate their contributions to the organization and wish them the best in the future," Maccagnan said.
In total, five scouts were let go.
The Eagles continued the trend on Monday, releasing pro personnel director Rick Mueller and Anthony Patch, Chip Kelly's former director of college scouting.
The contracts of scouts often run through May which gives teams the option of retaining them after the draft. It's a particularly difficult profession, as we saw throughout NFL Network's Finding Giants series. The travel is relentless and the stakes are high.
The difficult thing to swallow for most of these scouts will be the fact that this was a highly-praised draft. Leonard Williams, Devin Smith, Lorenzo Mauldin and Bryce Petty were unanimously viewed among the best at their position. Most of the scouts, though, were from the John Idzik years and the organization desperately wants to move on.
So it goes for Maccagnan, who will now re-shape the front office in his own image, a process that started with the hiring of former Rams scout Brian Heimerdinger to a high-level personnel role in February. If the weekend was any indication, the future could be looking brighter at the team's headquarters in Florham Park.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the 2015 NFL Draft, picking out the biggest winners and losers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.