Jets' GM: Ryan Clady is 'good to go' coming off ACL tear

Published: Apr 23, 2016 at 06:12 AM
Kevin Patra

When the New York Jets traded for left tackle Ryan Clady there were concerns about the lineman returning to form after missing all of 2015 due to an ACL tear.

General manager Mike Maccagnan said Friday that Clady is healthy and ready to start in 2016.

"He's good to go," Maccagnan said, via NJ.com. "I think, from a medical standpoint, he's cleared to play. I think he was actually cleared earlier for full participation, back in January or December, according to the information I got from the Broncos."

The GM added the Jets would not push the 29 year old in offseason workouts.

"With Ryan, I think what we're doing with him is bringing him along (cautiously), like any player we would coming off of an injury," Maccagnan said. "We're just taking our time with him, just to make sure. But he's on schedule and fine for all that (rehab) stuff. It's probably more us going slow with him."

With D'Brickashaw Ferguson retiring, the Jets are moving from a left tackle who never missed a snap due to injury in 10 years to one in Clady who missed 30 games over the past three seasons.

Aside from the ACL injury last year, Clady missed all but two games in 2013 due to a Lisfranc injury to his left foot.

With question marks at quarterback, the Jets were desperate to add a left tackle that could solidify an offensive line with little depth. Despite the injury concerns, Maccagnan isn't worried about gambling on Clady this season.

"Every decision we make has risk in it," Maccagnan said. "But we felt very good about where Ryan was at. Even though he had missed last season, like a lot of players miss seasons due to injuries, we felt the injury, in terms of how the rehabilitation process had come along, we felt very good about him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

