Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'

Most projections of how the 2020 season will play out have the New York Jets sitting either in the cellar of the AFC East or at least on the stairs on the way down to it.
Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn't see it that way.
"I'm not going to be happy until we win the Super Bowl," Douglas declared Monday, via the Associated Press.
That's all well and good. Every GM, coach and player should feel that way.
It's much different to reconcile that ultimate goal with realistic expectations.
Douglas is keenly aware that most don't believe his team will be very good in 2020.
"I mean, look, our guys don't live in a bubble," Douglas said. "We see the things that are said. We see the things that are written. You know it angers a lot of people."
Anger can be a powerful motivator. Talent is better.
The Jets lost their top two defensive players when linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out and safety Jamal Adams was traded. The offensive line might be upgraded, but Sam Darnold's receiver corps leaves a lot to be desired.
The GM believes we're all overlooking some good players who will step to the forefront.
"I can tell you that there's some guys on this team that may not be household names, but they're good football players," Douglas said. "Their mission is to go out and become a household name -- and I'm excited…
"I know that there's a lot of hungry guys, that want to go out there and just prove a lot of people wrong."
Douglas will need a lot of unheralded players to step into the limelight if the Jets are to make any noise at all in 2020. Otherwise, Gang Green will have another very high draft pick for the GM to use in 2021.