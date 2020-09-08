Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'

Most projections of how the 2020 season will play out have the New York Jets sitting either in the cellar of the AFC East or at least on the stairs on the way down to it.

Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn't see it that way.

"I'm not going to be happy until we win the Super Bowl," Douglas declared Monday, via the Associated Press.

That's all well and good. Every GM, coach and player should feel that way.

It's much different to reconcile that ultimate goal with realistic expectations.

Douglas is keenly aware that most don't believe his team will be very good in 2020.

"I mean, look, our guys don't live in a bubble," Douglas said. "We see the things that are said. We see the things that are written. You know it angers a lot of people."

Anger can be a powerful motivator. Talent is better.