Jets GM Idzik: Percy Harvin trade a 'potential coup'

In a brief address to reporters on Monday, Idzik said he had some frank and honest conversations with Seattle general manager John Schneider, who used to work closely with Idzik when the pair was in Seattle together. When asked about further due diligence, Idzik seemed to hint that he had some information that made the series of gaffes in Seattle, which included Harvin pulling himself from at least one game, seem less destructive than they actually were.