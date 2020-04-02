Around the NFL

Jets GM aims to support Darnold with OL, playmakers

Published: Apr 02, 2020 at 02:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Since taking over as the New York Jets' general manager, Joe Douglas has had one main goal: Support quarterback Sam Darnold.

In a conference call Wednesday, Douglas recalled telling Darnold's parents last preseason that buffering the signal-caller was his first priority. That task remains.

"I promised I was going to do everything in my power to take care of Sam with protection and playmakers," Douglas said, via the Associated Press. "I think we still have a lot to do in both those regards moving forward. I think we've done our best to attack some of the issues we had in the past."

In 13 starts last season, Darnold was sacked 33 times and was under heavy pressure often behind a shaky offensive line. In attempting to reshape the O-line this offseason, the Jets have signed center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten and tackle George Fant, while re-signing guard Alex Lewis.

"That's our focus, is doing everything we can to help Sam succeed," Douglas said. "The one thing we didn't want, we just didn't want a situation where Sam was just going to have to be under fire all the time with protection issues."

None of the additions to the blocking unit were big splashes, and Douglas is expected to look toward the draft later this month to continue to build.

"I think there's a real shortage of quality offensive linemen in the National Football League," he said. "So, we're going to try to do our best to get as many quality ones as we can because you can never have too many. We're going to try to keep it simple with guys that are smart, tough and versatile."

Along with upgrading the offensive line, Douglas is tasked with providing Darnold more weapons entering the QB's third season. Wideout Robby Anderson left for Carolina, with Gang Green signing Breshad Perriman as a replacement. The pass-catching group is one the GM would still like to bolster.

"We're going to keep addressing playmakers moving forward," Douglas said.

With a deep draft at the receiver position, the Jets should add to the wideout crew, whether it's with the No. 11 pick or in later rounds.

With Darnold's up-and-down play through two seasons, Douglas understands there is still work to be done as the young, talented quarterback enters a pivotal season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay wants Matt Ryan as long-term quarterback, not placeholder: 'A three-year thing'

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan last month, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday after the draft that Indianapolis is not looking at Ryan as simply a placeholder until someone younger and better comes along -- he wants Ryan to actually be a multi-year starter for the franchise.

news

Kevin Colbert emotional after final draft as Steelers GM: 'It doesn't mean it's over'

This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Steelers. Following Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, during which Colbert and Co. made four selections, the GM got emotional thinking back on his legacy with the club.

news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Seahawks now look to be moving forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center.

news

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

Though Mitchell Trubisky has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that Pittsburgh's latest Round 1 pick, Kenny Pickett, could be QB1 come September.

news

Bears agree to release QB Nick Foles; former Super Bowl MVP now a free agent

The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, via Foles' agent Justin Schulman.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW