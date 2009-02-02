Jets, Giants will be well-represented on all-star teams in Honolulu

The starting wide receivers for the NFC are Arizona's Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald, both selected for the third time. Along with QB Warner, this marks the first time in the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl that the starting quarterback and both wide receivers for the all-star squad are from the same team. The other receivers for the NFC are Carolina's Steve Smith and Atlanta's Roddy White. Smith is making his fourth All-Star appearance and third as a wide receiver. White, a first-time selection, is the first Falcons wide receiver to go to Hawaii since Terance Mathis in 1995.