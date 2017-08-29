Jets gauging trade market for veteran RB Matt Forte

Forte remains a valuable asset. He rushed for more than four yards per carry this preseason and, in the bigger picture, has not missed more than three games in a season since 2011. He has never played fewer than 12. Teams looking to break in a rookie quarterback could do far worse than one of the best receiving backs of the last decade. Of course, any team with Super Bowl aspirations and a thin running back depth chart might also be high on the two-time Pro Bowler at the right price.