Jets free-agent OL Hunter signs one-year, $1.2M tender

Published: Mar 23, 2010 at 11:58 AM

NEW YORK -- Jets backup offensive lineman Wayne Hunter has signed his one-year tender, keeping the restricted free agent with the team after helping pave the way for the NFL's top-ranked rushing game last season.

Hunter, who's entering his fourth season with the Jets, signed the deal worth about $1.2 million Tuesday. He has filled in at tackle and as a blocking tight end on goal-line and short-yardage situations.

Hunter was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2003 and also has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars during his seven-year NFL career.

Hunter's signing leaves running back Leon Washington, backup quarterback Kellen Clemens and cornerback Drew Coleman as the Jets' remaining unsigned restricted free agents.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

