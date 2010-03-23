Jets free-agent OL Hunter signs one-year, $1.2M tender

NEW YORK -- Jets backup offensive lineman Wayne Hunter has signed his one-year tender, keeping the restricted free agent with the team after helping pave the way for the NFL's top-ranked rushing game last season.
Hunter, who's entering his fourth season with the Jets, signed the deal worth about $1.2 million Tuesday. He has filled in at tackle and as a blocking tight end on goal-line and short-yardage situations.
Hunter was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2003 and also has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars during his seven-year NFL career.
Hunter's signing leaves running back Leon Washington, backup quarterback Kellen Clemens and cornerback Drew Coleman as the Jets' remaining unsigned restricted free agents.
