Jets fire GM Mike Maccagnan; Adam Gase is acting GM

Maccagnan will also be recalled, not so fondly, for the selection of Christian Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft when the Penn State quarterback was pegged by some draft analysts as undraftable. Seen as a potential replacement for veteran placeholders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown, Hackenberg never even saw the field in the regular season, even when New York's seasons were lost in 2016 and 2017. He was shipped to Oakland for a conditional seventh-rounder (a.k.a. nothing) in 2018.