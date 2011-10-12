Jets, 'Fins aim to end recent losing streaks

Published: Oct 12, 2011 at 10:13 AM

Why to watch
These two teams come in on streaks of seven collective consecutive losses, so something has to give, right? Miami, off a bye, turns to Matt Moore at quarterback, while the Jets look to restore some bite in that defense and might have found the perfect opponent to feast on.

Inside story
Ex-Jet and current Dolphin, again, Jason Taylor said now-injured QB Chad Henne is better than Mark Sanchez. Rex Ryan loves bulletin board material and Sanchez gets some for a big game. New York's receivers, now minus Derrick Mason, are not getting involved or making a mark. Miami's secondary has been as bad as any in football, though.

