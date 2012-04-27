Jets fill hole in NFL draft by selecting Stephen Hill

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets began voluntary workouts with Jeremy Kerley serving as their No. 2 wide receiver.
It obviously was a temporary situation, proven Friday night when Gang Green selected Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
The Jets traded up for Hill, swapping their fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round selections to move up to No. 43 and snatch the receiver, who was a green-room holdover from Thursday.
Hill gives the Jets exactly what they need: a wingman for Santonio Holmes. Hill has the size and speed to be the vertical threat Plaxico Burress wasn't last season.
"We felt like this will make Santonio Holmes better in terms of not all the coverage has to go his way," Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said, according to The Associated Press. "We think he has a very good chance to come in and play right away, start right away."
Hill also is an accomplished blocker, a must-have skill for contributing to a Jets team determined to return to its "ground and pound" roots.
"I can definitely put somebody on their butt," Hill said. "They liked my physicality a lot. They just want me to transfer that, of course, to getting off jams and making sure the corner doesn't cover me as well."
With Quinton Coples, the Jetsfilled an area of need by snagging an edge pass rusher. Hill obviously fills another hole on the roster. Could a potential replacement for right tackle Wayne Hunter come next?