Around the League

Presented By

Jets fill hole in NFL draft by selecting Stephen Hill

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 01:14 PM

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets began voluntary workouts with Jeremy Kerley serving as their No. 2 wide receiver.

It obviously was a temporary situation, proven Friday night when Gang Green selected Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Jets traded up for Hill, swapping their fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round selections to move up to No. 43 and snatch the receiver, who was a green-room holdover from Thursday.

Hill gives the Jets exactly what they need: a wingman for Santonio Holmes. Hill has the size and speed to be the vertical threat Plaxico Burress wasn't last season.

"We felt like this will make Santonio Holmes better in terms of not all the coverage has to go his way," Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said, according to The Associated Press. "We think he has a very good chance to come in and play right away, start right away."

Hill also is an accomplished blocker, a must-have skill for contributing to a Jets team determined to return to its "ground and pound" roots.

"I can definitely put somebody on their butt," Hill said. "They liked my physicality a lot. They just want me to transfer that, of course, to getting off jams and making sure the corner doesn't cover me as well."

With Quinton Coples, the Jetsfilled an area of need by snagging an edge pass rusher. Hill obviously fills another hole on the roster. Could a potential replacement for right tackle Wayne Hunter come next?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order: Packers go from playoff picture to No. 12 pick after Week 15

Will the Packers shore up their cornerback depth in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

Which senior prospects stood out the most at their respective positions this year? With the 2023 college football regular season in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his first- and second-team All-Senior Bowl selections. Get your 2024 NFL Draft fix here!
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Chargers move into top 10; Raiders jump up to No. 7

 Are the Chargers going to pick in the top 10 for the first time since selecting Justin Herbert sixth overall in 2020? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots climb to No. 2 overall; Commanders hit top five

After being shut out by the Chargers, Bill Belichick's Patriots moved to No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order. Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Which college football players intend to enter?

Which underclassmen plan to enter the 2024 NFL Draft? Have a look at a draft eligibility Q&A and the prospects who have made their intentions known.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the 2023 college football regular season

With the 2023 college football regular season wrapped up, Chad Reuter reveals his top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the year so far. Plus, he identifies 30 more players deserving of the spotlight.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Jets move up 10 spots during four-game losing streak

The Jets are moving closer to a top-five pick after losing for the fourth straight week. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots closer to No. 1 overall pick; Jets enter top 10

The Patriots took a step closer to the No. 1 overall pick during their bye week, while the Jets are holding a top-10 selection after losing three in a row. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next C.J. Stroud be available in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter reveals his player comp for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and six other top Senior Bowl prospects.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Giants holding No. 3 pick; Jets move up to No. 11

The Giants are holding the third pick after suffering a third straight loss, while the Jets are inching closer to a top-10 selection. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Will Rams make highest pick since selecting Jared Goff?

Will the Rams be making their highest pick since selecting Jared Goff first overall in 2016? Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.