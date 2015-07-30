Jets fans fly 'cheaters' banner over Patriots practice

Such is the way of a (mostly one-sided) border war that's carried on -- with intermittent breaks -- for close to 20 years. The latest volley comes not from the Jets, but their fan base, specifically the Jets fan site NYJetsFans.com. On Thursday, the site sent a literal message: Flying a plane over Patriots practice with a banner that read, "CHEATERS LOOK UP!"
Metro spoke with Jason Koeppel, described by the paper as "one of the masterminds" behind the banner.
One man's opinion, of course, and one that's already been met with resistance. This isn't the first time the site has pulled off an elaborate PR stunt, either. It's also responsible for last year's "Fire John Idzik" billboard campaign in the New York-area, a campaign so successful that Jets owner Woody Johnson was later asked if the signage played a role in the team's decision to fire their unpopular former general manager.
With Idzik history and the Patriots righteously burned, the site moves onto its next goal -- getting Fireman Ed back on the job. The Jets' unofficial mascot hung up his helmet after the Butt-Fumble game in 2012. So much pain.
