Jets' faith in Sam Darnold; Kyle Shanahan's tact with 49ers

The shift is even starker when you consider that more than half of all reversals of pass-interference calls this season happened in the first two weeks, when there were five reversals on 16 total reviews (31.3 percent). At the Fall League Meeting two weeks ago, members of the Competition Committee made it clear they wanted the rule in place only to prevent "trainwreck" mistakes, like the missed pass-interference call in the NFC Championship Game last season. But they did not want to reofficiate every pass-interference play in the season. Replay officials in New York clearly became stingier with reversals after the first few weeks of the season, and coaches seem to be adjusting to that now.