Jets face challenges to make third straight AFC title game

Gang Green's defense was often "Smokey and the Bandit" without the Trans Am. Nothing would make this team more killer than a DeMarcus Ware or Clay Matthews-type at outside linebacker -- guys who could capitalize on confused linemen not knowing who to pick up on one of Ryan's blitz cocktails. Granted, these dudes don't grow on trees, but Ryan and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine are too often forced to generate pressure solely with scheme more so than with great pass rushers that can do it on their own.