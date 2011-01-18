Jets face challenge to prevail in rematch game with Steelers

The last time these two teams met, Edwards and Holmes combined for 14 receptions and 140 yards on 20 targets. There is little doubt that Sanchez wants to give these receivers a chance. To do it right, Sanchez needs time and Pittsburgh has no intention of giving him enough of it. Last week, Ravens QB Joe Flacco found out in the second half what happens when the Steelers turn up the heat on defense. Flacco went in at halftime going 12 for 18, with one sack and no interceptions or fumbles. In the last 30 minutes of the game, Flacco wound up with five sacks, four more hits on the quarterback, a lost fumble, and an interception. Flacco called 17 passes in the second half and was sacked four times. The second-half collapse led directly to 17 Steelers points.