Jets extend contracts of Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan

"We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward."