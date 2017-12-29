 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets extend contracts of Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan

Published: Dec 29, 2017 at 04:32 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The New York Jets ended speculation about the futures of head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan.

The team announced extensions for both men on Friday, before the final game of the 2017 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract extensions are for two years each, keeping the duo signed through 2020, per a source informed of the deals.

"We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward."

Johnson noted before the season that Bowles and Maccagnan would be judged on the progress of the players rather than the win-loss record. The extensions back up that sentiment.

Despite a three-game losing streak that dropped New York to 5-10 ahead of a Week 17 tilt versus the New England Patriots, players have not quit on Bowles. In a season most expected Gang Green to tank, the Jets continue to be a feisty group.

Bowles has building blocks on defense with talented rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. The offense unearthed big-play receiver Robby Anderson. With the addition of Jermaine Kearse and the return of Quincy Enunwa next season, the Jets have a foundation for the passing game in 2018.

Maccagnan made the heady move of adding quarterback Josh McCown this season, whose stellar play kept the team afloat until he suffered a season-ending injury. The GM also deftly flipped free-agent-to-be Sheldon Richardson for Kearse and a high draft pick.

The question heading into the offseason will be what the Jets do at quarterback. McCown could return to tutor a rookie. Bryce Petty proved he's not a long-term answer, and Christian Hackenberg has yet to take a snap. Maccagnan's extension shows ownership gave the GM a pass on using a second-round pick on Hackenberg two years ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Network: Vikings begin search for new GM, request interview with Bills' Terrance Gray

The Vikings have identified their first general manager candidate outside the organization. Minnesota requested an interview with Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray for their GM job, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Free-agent LB Kyle Van Noy would 'really like' to play with Fred Warner, 49ers: 'They've got something cooking'

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a 12-year veteran with two Lombardis to his name, plans to continue his career in 2026.

news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'feel really good' about how Micah Parsons trade worked out

The Dallas Cowboys used the picks acquired in the Micah Parsons trade to bolster a bad defense in hopes of turning things around in 2026.

news

NFL Network: Giants signing DT DJ Reader to two-year deal to help fill vacancy left by Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants agreed to terms with defensive tackle DJ Reader on a two-year, $12.5 million deal worth up to $15.5 million in incentives to help fill the vacancy left by the Dexter Lawrence trade.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers' Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons expected back early in 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow excited by Bengals' moves to 'solidify' defense: 'We're in our primes playing great football'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told Vanity Fair this week he's excited about Cincinnati's upgrades this offseason, which focused on bolstering a defense that can compliment its high-powered offense.

news

RB Kenneth Walker expects to be used more in passing game with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was among the bigger free agents to change teams this offseason, and a change to his receiving usage could come along with that.

news

NFL Network: Seahawks signing pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. is signing with the Seatle Seahawks on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Packers expecting 'big year' for Matthew Golden after offseason of shuffling at WR

Following an offseason shuffling at wide receiver, which included losing Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers expect more from Matthew Golden in Year 2.

news

DeAndre Hopkins wants to play with Joe Burrow: Bengals QB can return to Super Bowl with a little help

In 13 NFL seasons, DeAndre Hopkins has played with 17 different starting quarterbacks. The star receiver would like to add to that list in 2026.

news

Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor after Big Blue added Francis Mauigoa: 'Our offensive line can be a top-10 line'

The New York Giants drafted Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick, after re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's way ahead of schedule'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach relayed that Patrick Mahomes is ahead in his rehab from a Week 15 knee injury, but noted it's on the club to ensure the QB doesn't push himself too much.