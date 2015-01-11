Around the NFL

Jets expected to hire Texans' Mike Maccagnan as GM

Published: Jan 11, 2015 at 01:44 AM
Kevin Patra

The first domino in the New York Jets' new era fell Sunday morning.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is expected to hire Texans college scouting director Mike Maccagnan as the new general manager, according to two sources informed of their thinking.

Maccagnan has been in New York the past three days meeting with owner Woody Johnson, per Rapoport.

The new general manager had strong connection with Charley Casserly, one of the consultants Johnson leaned on during the interview process. Casserly hired Maccagnan first with the Redskins in the 1990s and again later with the Texans.

Maccagnan has been part of some up and down drafts in Houston, highlighted by nabbing All-Universe defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Maccagnan is viewed as a very good talent evaluator, something previous GM John Idzik wasn't considered when hired two years ago.

The new GM's first task will be hiring a coach to lead a spiraling football team.

Dan Quinn and Todd Bowles have emerged as favorites, Rapoport reported. However, the team might still talk to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who became available after Saturday's loss.

